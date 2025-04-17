Order in the (content) court: Legality of legal influencers in focus

Bryan Wilson, dressed as a cop, breaks up a party, jumps through fire, does wild manoeuvres on his jet ski, grabs a fish from the river, and even fights coronavirus. He is not a comic or a parody artist. He is a lawyer — who calls himself “Texas Law Hawk”.

Through his creative, and often over-the-top, YouTube advertisements, Wilson dishes out legal advice that appears in bold font on top of his videos. Though loud and brash, advertisements such as these aren’t barred in the US, where lawyers are allowed to openly solicit clients and market their services.

The story