Orders placed for machines to bore undersea tunnel for bullet train: Govt

Orders placed for machines to bore undersea tunnel for bullet train: Govt

Construction works on the flagship high speed bullet train project have gathered momentum in Maharashtra

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

The orders for three tunnel boring machines to carry out about 21 km under sea tunneling for the Bullet Train project have been placed, the government informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Friday while updating the status of infrastructure projects in Maharashtra.

Construction works on the flagship high speed bullet train project have gathered momentum in Maharashtra. Now 100per cent land acquisition has been completed. Works of bridges, aqueducts etc. have been taken up, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Meanwhile, all preparatory works required for the working of TBMs (tunnel boring machines) such as construction of shafts etc. have also been taken up, he added.

 

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut wanted to know whether the government has reduced funding for new railway lines in Maharashtra in recent years, the critical rail projects which have been delayed due to reduction in funding and the steps taken by the government to mitigate potential delays in railway projects to ensure continued regional development and economic progress in Maharashtra.

Presently, infrastructure works such as network expansion/augmentation, RoBs/RUBs, Station redevelopment, Bullet train, Western DFC etc. situated fully/partly in Maharashtra at a total cost of more than 1,64,000 crore have been taken up, Vaishnaw said providing the summary of 41 network expansion/augmentation projects at a total cost of ?81,580 crore falling fully partly in Maharashtra.

Talking about the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, Vaishnaw said that about 178 route km of Western DFC is situated in Maharashtra which is about 12per cent of its overall route length.

76 km of this project from New Gholvad to New Vaitarna in Maharashtra has already been commissioned. Connectivity of WDFC to JNPA will boost the capacity to handle cargo and container traffic from port to Delhi NCR, he added.

Topics : Bullet train bullet trains Bullet train India Maharashtra Rajya Sabha

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

