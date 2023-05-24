close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Over 100 mn subscribers changed mobile operators in FY 2022-23: Report

The data for telcos' mobile subscriber numbers for March 2023 was released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Monday

BS Web Team New Delhi
Over 100 mn subscribers changed mobile operators in FY 2022-23: Report

Representative Image: Mobile phone

3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 7:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Over 100 million mobile phone subscribers changed their telecom operator using the mobile number portability feature in financial year 2022-23 (FY23), according to a report in the Hindu Businessline.
The data for telcos' mobile subscriber numbers for March 2023 was released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Monday. On analysing the data on mobile number portability from March 2022 to 2023, Kotak Institutional Equities found that, on average, around 10 million mobile subscribers ported their number each month in FY23.

In FY23, a total of 121 million instances of subscribers porting their mobile phone numbers were reported.
The data points towards the poaching of subscribers by operators on cheaper prepaid plans. There have been multiple instances of telecom operators providing incentives in the form of commissions to third-parties to make subscribers switch mobile phone numbers. Since these retailers receive a commission every time a subscriber switches his/her/their phone operator, they consistently prod subscribers to change their operator.

“Because all the operators are taking part in this, such an exercise has no real effect on the subscriber base of the operator. The net effect on the subscriber count is still zero due to the participation of every major operator,” an expert told the Hindu Businessline. But, for the telcos, the cost of acquiring a new customer has been increasing off late as these commissions to retailers do not give any tangible results when it comes to boosting the overall subscriber number, he added.
The overall subscriber churn might start piping down in the next few months as operators become more conscious about the methods they practise to get new subscribers. The survey was done in Mumbai, and nearby rural and semi-urban districts.  

Also Read

Mobile phone user base rises in Jan after four months of decline: Trai data

Mobile user base dips for second straight month, shrinks by 1.82 million

Mobile user base dips for fourth month in a row, shows Trai data

Subscribers leave Disney+ Hotstar; paid user base falls 6% in Dec quarter

Trai proposes regulatory framework to rate buildings on their digital infra

PM to declare open 3rd edition of Khelo India University Games on Thursday

Health Ministry to launch 60-day 'Tobacco Free Youth Campaign' on May 31

PM Modi to flag off Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express on Thursday

Kerala approves Rs 1 lakh per month honorarium for representative in Delhi

Manohar Joshi's condition critical after suffering from brain haemorrhage


According to the IIFL report, there was a 15–25 per cent reduction in trade payouts by telcos onMobile Number Portability (MNP). “Trade payout (commission provided to the retailer) on mobile number portability (MNP) has decreased in the last few months, especially in areas where it was elevated. Some retailers that we spoke to said that all telcos now pay Rs 250–280 per port-in to the retailer vs. Rs 300+ a few months ago. In some micro-markets where Jio is strong, we were told that the latter’s payout of approximately Rs 210 per port-in is approximately 15 per cent lower than peers. This suggests that telcos set MNP payouts based on their strengths and weaknesses in a micro-market rather than adopting a district- or cluster-wise approach,” the IIFL report said.
Topics : mobile TRAI BS Web Reports

First Published: May 24 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Amazon leads $20 mn funding round in children's fashion brand Hopscotch

Rahul Anand, founder and CEO of Hopscotch
2 min read

NeVA a project of empowerment for public representatives: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal
1 min read

Biocon shares trim most of early gains, end flat amid profit-taking

SAT stays Biocon insider trading order
2 min read

Market value of LIC investment in Adani Group stocks hit Rs 44,670 cr

LIC
3 min read

PM Modi to flag off Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express on Thursday

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Most Popular

Premium

Special provisions for safeguarding children likely in Digital India Bill

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
4 min read

CJI condemns 'forum shopping'; here's all you need to know about it

Carte blanche to notify law requires reform
3 min read
Premium

From Bangladesh to Sri Lanka, India's neighbours mired in economic crises

neighbour
6 min read

LIVE: Want to become energy exporters to world, says Gadkari at CII event

Nitin Gadkari
2 min read
Premium

First climate development financial institution runs into FinMin roadblock

funds
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon