Over 180k pensioners benefitted by govt's digital life certificate campaign

The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has launched the third nationwide digital life certificate (DLC) campaign, which is being held in 800 cities and districts across the country

The total number of DLCs generated by Friday evening was 1.81 lakh. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India
Nov 01 2024

More than 1.8 lakh pensioners generated their digital life certificates on the very first day a special campaign was launched to promote it, the Centre said on Friday.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has launched the third nationwide digital life certificate (DLC) campaign, which is being held in 800 cities and districts across the country from November 1 to November 30.

"This is the biggest-ever DLC campaign undertaken," said a statement issued by the personnel ministry.

The total number of DLCs generated by Friday evening was 1.81 lakh, it added.

The focus of the campaign is on promoting face-authentication technology.

 

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will provide technical support during the campaign.

"Face authentication has been made more seamless and convenient for the elderly pensioners and can be used on Android as well as iOS," the statement said.

The campaign is being held in collaboration with pension-disbursing banks, India Post Payments Bank, pensioners' welfare associations, Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), railways, UIDAI and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, with the aim of reaching all the pensioners in the remotest corners of the country, the statement added.

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

