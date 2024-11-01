Business Standard
India News / Veteran fashion designer Rohit Bal dies at 63 after prolonged illness

The news of his demise was shared on the official Instagram handle of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI)

Rohit Bal

Bal had not been keeping well for a long time now. | Photo: posted in Instagram by @rohitbalofficial

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 10:18 PM IST

Legendary fashion designer Rohit Bal is no more. He breathed his last on November 1.

"We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA," the post read.

In October 2024, Bal returned to runway almost a year after health scare. He showcased his collection "Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe" at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week.

 

Bal had not been keeping well for a long time now. In 2023, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi due to heart ailments.

Weeks after he was admitted to the hospital, Bal penned a post thanking everyone for their get-well-soon wishes.

"Dear friends, family and supporters, I am deeply touched by your outpouring of love and prayers during my illness. Your support has been a beacon of hope and strength, helping me on my journey to recovery. As I heal, I am reminded of the resilience of our bond and our shared dreams.. and I assure you, the show must go on. Your faith in our vision is the driving force behind its continued success. Thank you for being my light in these challenging times. Let's keep moving forward with hope and courage," the Srinagar-born designer posted.

Bal was 63. His demise has definitely left a void in the Indian fashion industry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

