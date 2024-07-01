Over 26% Kaziranga forest camps submerged; Assam CM assures flood rescue

No death of animals has been reported as of now due to the floods in Assam. (ANI Photo)

With worsening flood condition in Assam, rising water levels have impacted more than 26 per cent of the 233 forest camps at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, an official report said on Monday.

As a significant portion of wildlife habitat is now submerged, scores of animals have started crossing the National Highway-715 in search of higher ground towards the southern direction in East Karbi Anglong district.

However, no death of animals has been reported as of now due to the floods or accidents while crossing the highway.

Floodwaters have submerged a total of 61 forest camps across Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, according to a flood report.

It said 22 camps in Agoratoli range, 10 in Kaziranga, eight in Bagori, five in Burhapahar range and six in Bokakhat are submerged.

Besides, 10 forest camps in Biswanath Wildlife Division of the national park have been inundated, the report added.

Meanwhile, the Golaghat district administration on Sunday evening issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC to safeguard the animals crossing the NH-715, which passes through Kaziranga National Park (KNP).

Stating that the highway attracts huge traffic, Golaghat District Magistrate Vivek Shyam Pangyok said, "Plying of vehicles during active flood attracts unwarranted risk and a cause for imminent threat to wild animals."



He said the animals use the corridors to temporarily migrate to the natural highland (hillocks) for shelter falling under Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

Accordingly, a set of orders have been issued for traffic management along NH-715 passing through the KNP with effect from Monday.

It said no commercial vehicle shall be allowed to move through Kaziranga National Park and only private ones will move at the regulated speed during the daytime.

"Only local private vehicles will be allowed to cross KNP during night hours," it added.

The order further mentioned various traffic diversion points for both commercial and private vehicles.

The flood situation across the state continued to deteriorate with incessant rains inundating many districts, affecting lakhs of people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday enquired about the prevailing flood situation in Assam and assured of all support to handle the crisis, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The CM added, "The NDRF and Army will be on standby to deal with any emergency. All ministers, MLAs and officials have been asked to closely monitor the situation."

Altogether 2,70,628 people in 14 districts, including Brahmaputra and Barak valleys, are reeling under the deluge, officials said.