Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Medha Patkar sentenced to 5 months in jail for 24-year-old defamation case

Medha Patkar has been in a legal battle with VK Saxena, now the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, since 2000 after she sued him for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan

Medha Patkar

Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar addressing people during a protest against the alleged corruptions in the rehabilitation of Sardar Sarovar Dam oustees in Bhopal. (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Monday handed down a five-month simple imprisonment sentence to renowned social activist Medha Patkar. The judgment comes in a defamation suit filed 24 years ago by VK Saxena, currently the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Additionally, the court has ordered Patkar to pay Rs 10 lakh in damages to Saxena.

The court of Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma convicted Patkar in May, marking the culmination of a long-standing legal battle. The conflict began in the year 2000 when Patkar filed a suit against Saxena, who was then leading the Ahmedabad-based NGO, National Council for Civil Liberties, for publishing advertisements critical of her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Saxena, retaliating against Patkar’s accusations, had lodged two defamation cases, citing derogatory remarks made by Patkar on a television channel and a defamatory statement issued by her.

The magistrate’s court, while convicting Patkar, highlighted that her statements were “not only defamatory but also crafted to incite negative perceptions”.

Despite the sentence, the court took into account Patkar’s age, health, and the nature of the punishment, opting for a lighter sentence rather than rigorous imprisonment. “Considering the facts...damages, age and ailment [of the accused], I am not inclined to give excessive punishment," it said.

Reacting to the court's order, Patkar said, “The truth can never be defeated...We have not tried to defame anyone, we only do our work.”

Following the sentencing, Patkar promptly filed a bail plea. The jail term will remain suspended for 30 days pending the bail hearing.

Also Read

Medha Patkar

Court to decide sentence of Medha Patkar in defamation case on July 1

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

M&A deal value slows down by 9% to $38 billion in first half of 2024

Varanasi

EaseMyTrip inks MoU with UP EcoTourism Development Board to boost tourism

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rain

India records below-normal rainfall in June, with 11% deficit: IMD

L to R - Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar inaugurate Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road in Mumbai on Monday, 11th March 2024 | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Maha govt to unveil new policy for hoardings in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Topics : Medha Patkar Delhi court BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon