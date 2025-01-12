Business Standard

Over 50,000 QR codes to assist pilgrims at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

According to an official release, Sharma inspected the newly constructed ghats, roads, lighting, drinking water facilities and other arrangements in the Sangam area

Press Trust of India Mahakumbh Nagar (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over 50,000 QR codes are being installed on electricity poles across the Maha Kumbh Mela area, spanning 25 sectors, to assist pilgrims in identifying their location and registering complaints related to electricity issues, a minister of the Uttar Pradesh government said.

Speaking during an inspection of the Mahakumbh arrangements in Prayagraj on Sunday, state Minister for Urban Development and Energy, A K Sharma, said, "Currently, over one crore pilgrims from across the country and abroad have gathered at the Mela and the ghats for the holy dip at the Sangam. Over 50,000 QR codes have been installed on electricity poles, which will make it easier for them to determine their location within specific sectors or roads."  He added that by scanning the QR codes on their mobile devices, pilgrims can also send suggestions and complaints directly to the control room.

 

According to an official release, Sharma inspected the newly constructed ghats, roads, lighting, drinking water facilities and other arrangements in the Sangam area.

On Saturday night, he toured Prayagraj city to review the state of public toilets and sanitation and issued directives to address shortcomings wherever identified.

During a press briefing at the Circuit House on Sunday, Sharma stated that preparations for the Prayagraj Mahakumbh are complete.

He said that over Rs 15,000 crore has been spent to make the Maha Kumbh grand and divine, with Rs 7,000 crore allocated by the state government and Rs 8,000 crore by the central government.

Sharma emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness along all routes leading to Prayagraj and improving arrangements for pilgrims at key religious destinations, including Kashi, Vindhyavasini, Ayodhya, and Chitrakoot.

