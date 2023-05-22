close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Over 7,500 Kuki people flee to Mizoram from violence-hit Manipur for asylum

Over 7,500 people have fled to Mizoram from the violence-hit Manipur, an official said on Monday.

Press Trust of India Aizawl
Manipur violence

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 9:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Over 7,500 people have fled to Mizoram from the violence-hit Manipur, an official said on Monday.

A total of 7,527 ethnic Zos, known as Kukis in Manipur, have crossed over to Mizoram till 5 pm on Monday, he said.

They have taken shelter in eight districts of the state. Kolasib has the highest number of displaced people at 2,685, followed by Aizawl (2,386) and Saitual (2,153), the official said.

A total of 164 people have taken shelter in Champhai district, 36 in Khawzawl district, 27 in Serchhip district, 19 in Mamit district and 57 in Lunglei district, he said.

The displaced people are lodged in temporary relief camps, while many others were given shelter by their relatives, he added.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said the unification of all ethnic Zo tribes in India, and bringing them under one administrative unit was one of the main objectives of the founders of his Mizo National Front (MNF).

Also Read

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Mizoram taking steps to evacuate people stranded in Manipur: Zoramthanga

Kuki MLAs, civil society groups decide against dialogue with Manipur govt

Centre's approval required to introduce NRC in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

G20 recognises importance of inclusive decision-making to foster startups

BMC announces ban on two-wheelers on Parel TT flyover from June 1

Delhi Traders see rush of customers with Rs 2,000 notes, while UPI declines

Rs 2,313 cr given to cow shelters in Rajasthan in last 4 years: CM Gehlot

Spread cultivation of millets in newer ares of Andhra Pradesh: Governor

Zoramthanga's statement came close on the heels of the demand made by 10 Kuki MLAs of Manipur for a separate administration for the hill areas in their state.

The unification of Zo inhabited areas of states in the neighbourhood of Mizoram to form one administrative unit -- 'Greater Mizoram' -- was one of the demands of the MNF, Zoramthanga told party workers on Friday.

It was raised during the peace talks with the Centre, which stated that it could be done under Article 3 of the Constitution, he claimed.

He, however, said that Mizoram cannot directly interfere in the internal affairs of Manipur.

"That initiative should be taken by our kindred brothers in Manipur as the issue of unification of Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Hmar-Zomo tribes should not be imposed," he said.

Mizoram shares a 95-km-long border with Manipur. The hill areas of Manipur adjoining Mizoram are inhabited by Kukis, who share ethnic and cultural ties with the Mizos.

The violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the ten hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and live in the hill districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur Mizoram

First Published: May 22 2023 | 9:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Spencer's Retail net loss widens to Rs 61.22 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Getting AI right requires policy framework ensuring accountability: Google

Artificial intelligence
4 min read

BMC announces ban on two-wheelers on Parel TT flyover from June 1

two-wheelers, two wheeler sales, bikes
2 min read

Delhi Traders see rush of customers with Rs 2,000 notes, while UPI declines

Rupee, economy, inr, India
3 min read

Rs 2,313 cr given to cow shelters in Rajasthan in last 4 years: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Infosys techie dies after car gets stuck in flooded Bengaluru underpass

Car seen semi-submerged in a flooded street during heavy rainfall in Satna on Thursday.
3 min read

How RBI's withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes is different from demonetisation

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

g20, g-20
3 min read

Manipur govt extends internet suspension for 5 more days to maintain peace

Manipur violence
3 min read

LIVE updates: Assam to withdraw ASFPA by 2023: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon