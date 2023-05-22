close

BMC announces ban on two-wheelers on Parel TT flyover from June 1

The BMC also plans to undertake strengthening work on the flyover, which start in October and is expected to be completed in six months, it stated

Two-wheelers and heavy vehicles, including public transport buses, will not be allowed to ply on Parel TT flyover in central Mumbai from June 1, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Monday.

The BMC in a release said it has received a no objection certificate from the Mumbai traffic police to ban heavy vehicles on this decades old bridge on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg, which serves as one of the major corridors in the city.

The civic body plans to install height barriers of 2.5 meters and hence, no heavy vehicles, including BEST buses, will be allowed to use the bridge from June 1, Ulhas Mahale, deputy municipal commissioner (Infrastructure) told PTI.

The BMC has started filling potholes on the road to avoid inconvenience to citizens during monsoon. Heavy vehicles cause potholes on the road every year. Hence, the traffic police requested the BMC's bridge department to take measures to ban heavy vehicles on the flyover, the release stated.

Citizens have, however, expressed apprehensions about the move, as it is likely to add to their travel woes in the area, which has been witnessing heavy traffic snarls since the closure of Delisle bridge next to Lower Parel station.

The civic body first plans to fill potholes on the flyover and install height barriers before the end of the month, following which two-wheelers and heavy vehicles will be banned on the structure, the release said.

The BMC also plans to undertake strengthening work on the flyover, which start in October and is expected to be completed in six months, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

