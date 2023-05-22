close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rs 2,313 cr given to cow shelters in Rajasthan in last 4 years: CM Gehlot

Along with this, 5,000 dairy booths are being opened, which will generate employment. Nandishalas are being opened in every panchayat samiti, he said

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 9:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said over Rs 2,313 crore were given to cow shelters for holistic development of farmers and cattle rearers during his tenure.

Inaugurating the Farmers Training Center in Udaipur, Gehlot said the cattle rearers are being given a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre of milk. So far a subsidy of Rs 1,110 crore has been given.

The chief minister claimed that the previous government had given only Rs 150 crore to cow shelters in five years.

He said that under the Chief Minister Kamdhenu Pashu Bima Yojana, two milch animals of the cattle rearers are getting insurance of Rs 40,000 each.

Along with this, 5,000 dairy booths are being opened, which will generate employment. Nandishalas are being opened in every panchayat samiti, he said.

"This has strengthened their socio-economic status. Cow shelters are now being given subsidies for nine months. Under the Mukhyamantri Bal Gopal Yojana, milk will now be given to children in schools for six days," Gehlot said.

Also Read

Siva Shelters & Construction repays IL&FS debt worth Rs 80 crore

Over 155k cattle deaths so far this year due to lumpy skin disease: Govt

Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets

Rajasthan govt working to uplift every section of society, says CM Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to present state budget for FY24 on February 8

Spread cultivation of millets in newer ares of Andhra Pradesh: Governor

Cong ups the ante on BJP over PM Modi inaugurating new Parliament building

G20: An engagement group call for global definition for start-ups

Kashmir finest destination for film shooting: India's G20 Sherpa Kant

Any marketplace joining ONDC should come with serious commitment: Goyal

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cow shelter rajasthan Ashok Gehlot

First Published: May 22 2023 | 9:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Kashmir finest destination for film shooting: India's G20 Sherpa Kant

Amitabh Kant
2 min read

WhatsApp's new feature lets users edit messages with 15-minute time limit

WhatsApp
2 min read

500 climbers scaled Everest during current expedition season: Nepal tourism

Mount Everest
2 min read

GQG Partners buys Max Healthcare shares for Rs 415 cr via open market

Max Healthcare
1 min read

After Karnataka victory, Congress gears up for next Assembly elections

Congress
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Infosys techie dies after car gets stuck in flooded Bengaluru underpass

Car seen semi-submerged in a flooded street during heavy rainfall in Satna on Thursday.
3 min read

How RBI's withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes is different from demonetisation

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

g20, g-20
3 min read

Manipur govt extends internet suspension for 5 more days to maintain peace

Manipur violence
3 min read

LIVE updates: Neeraj Chopra ranked World No. 1 in men's javelin throw

Neeraj Chopra
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon