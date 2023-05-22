Rs 2,313 cr given to cow shelters in Rajasthan in last 4 years: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said over Rs 2,313 crore were given to cow shelters for holistic development of farmers and cattle rearers during his tenure.

Inaugurating the Farmers Training Center in Udaipur, Gehlot said the cattle rearers are being given a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre of milk. So far a subsidy of Rs 1,110 crore has been given.

The chief minister claimed that the previous government had given only Rs 150 crore to cow shelters in five years.

He said that under the Chief Minister Kamdhenu Pashu Bima Yojana, two milch animals of the cattle rearers are getting insurance of Rs 40,000 each.

Along with this, 5,000 dairy booths are being opened, which will generate employment. Nandishalas are being opened in every panchayat samiti, he said.

"This has strengthened their socio-economic status. Cow shelters are now being given subsidies for nine months. Under the Mukhyamantri Bal Gopal Yojana, milk will now be given to children in schools for six days," Gehlot said.

Also Read Siva Shelters & Construction repays IL&FS debt worth Rs 80 crore Over 155k cattle deaths so far this year due to lumpy skin disease: Govt Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets Rajasthan govt working to uplift every section of society, says CM Gehlot Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to present state budget for FY24 on February 8 Spread cultivation of millets in newer ares of Andhra Pradesh: Governor Cong ups the ante on BJP over PM Modi inaugurating new Parliament building G20: An engagement group call for global definition for start-ups Kashmir finest destination for film shooting: India's G20 Sherpa Kant Any marketplace joining ONDC should come with serious commitment: Goyal