Over 8.1 mn people benefited from CM health insurance scheme: TN govt

Over 8.1 mn people benefited from CM health insurance scheme: TN govt

The 108 ambulance service scheme has benefited 7.985 million people including 1.9 million pregnant mothers and nearly 1.4 million road accident victims

Listing out various achievements in the 4-year old DMK rule headed by Chief Minister M K Stalinan official release was given out | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
Jun 14 2025

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said that over 8.1 million persons have benefited from the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Listing out various achievements in the 4-year old DMK rule headed by Chief Minister M K Stalin, an official release also pointed out that the country's second National Centre for Ageing has been set up here at an outlay of Rs 151 crore.

"Under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, 81,33,806 beneficiaries have benefited with an insurance amount of Rs 5,878.85 crore."

"Out of this, 25,80,867 beneficiaries have been treated in government hospitals at an insurance cost of Rs 2,750.28 crore," it added.

 

Further, the 108 ambulance service scheme has benefited 7.985 million people including 1.9 million pregnant mothers and nearly 1.4 million road accident victims.

Setting up of new government hospitals, including the Kalaignar Centenary Special Hospital, initiatives like the Mother and Children Nutrition Kit, the Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Project and the School Children's Eye Protection Scheme have benefited a number of persons across the state, it added.

Jun 14 2025

