Owaisi to meet Gehlot to discuss reservation for backward Muslim castes

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that he will meet Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to share a report, which has advocated for the reservation to 82 backward Muslim castes

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Surat: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi speaks during a press conference, in Surat, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (PTI Photo

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 10:16 PM IST
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that he will meet Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to share a report, which has advocated for the reservation to 82 backward Muslim castes.

Citing the report 'Muslims in Rajasthan' at a press conference here, Owaisi today said that only two per cent of Muslims have access to higher education and possess less land.

I will present the economic and education status report of Muslims to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot if he gives me time. According to it, only two per cent of Muslims have access to higher education, possess less land and life expectancy is less and are malnourished. Based on the situation, 82 backward Muslim castes should get a reservation, Owaisi told reporters here.

He said that increasing the budget for minorities from Rs 90 crore to Rs 280 crore by the state government is too little for the overall development of Muslims.

Owaisi further alleged that the report is indicating that both Congress and BJP have done nothing for minorities.

Replying to a question on the encounter of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad by the UP police, Owaisi said that he is not in favour of encounters as it weakens the rule of law.

He said that punishment should be given to the criminals as per the laws rather than doing encounters.

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 10:16 PM IST

