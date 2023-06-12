close

Padma awardees from Haryana to get monthly pension of Rs 10,000: CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 for the Padma awardees from the state.

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 9:43 PM IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 for the Padma awardees from the state.

Besides the monthly pension, the chief minister has also announced a free travel facility in the 'Volvo bus' service of the state government for Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awardees from Haryana.

The chief minister made this announcement during his visit to Karnal, an official statement said.

Meanwhile, Khattar said the government has formulated various welfare policies to make life easier for the people of the state.

"People are getting direct benefits from the schemes in our government. Now the assistance amount (under various schemes) goes directly to the beneficiary's account," he said.

The chief minister said that the state government is giving the benefit of health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh to families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh.

The government is also considering including the families in this scheme whose annual income is also between Rs 1.80 lakh and Rs 3 lakh by taking some premium amount to give them a benefit of up to Rs 5 lakh, he added.

Khattar said after the implementation of the family ID card scheme -- Parivar Pehchan Patra -- 12.5 lakh new Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards have been made in the state.

People have appreciated the merit-based job system started by the present government and it has brought transparency against the 'parchi-kharchi' (favouritism-bribe) system which prevailed earlier, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Haryana Padma Bhushan

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 9:43 PM IST

