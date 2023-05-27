close

Haryana committed to make country $5 trillion economy: CM Khattar

Khattar said Haryana was the first state in the country to launch its ambitious Vision Document-2030 in 2017

IANS New Delhi
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 7:07 PM IST
Saying that Haryana will play a key role in the development of the country, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the state is committed to achieving the Prime Minister's ambition of making the country a $5 trillion economy by 2024.

Speaking at a meeting of the eighth Governing Council meeting of the Niti Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, Khattar said just as the Prime Minister "ensures the development of the country through the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, and Sabka Vishwas', the state ensures the identical development of Haryana while following the mantra of 'Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek'.

Under the Prime Minister's leadership, India has established new dimensions every day intending to be prosperous, powerful, and empowered in the last nine years, he said, adding under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the Haryana government has been successfully implementing Central initiatives for the last eight and a half years, and is also assuring the welfare of all sections by introducing new schemes.

Khattar said Haryana was the first state in the country to launch its ambitious Vision Document-2030 in 2017.

"Haryana has been termed by Niti Aayog as the state that has introduced continuous reforms. Our score on the Sustainable Development Goals has risen from 57 to 67. Gender equality, hunger and anaemia elimination, quality education, economic growth, and climate change are all priorities for us and special attention for these," said Khattar.

The Chief Minister said the government has launched the Parivar Pehchan Patra programme to bring government schemes and programmes to the people's doorsteps.

"The advantages of various government initiatives and services are now being delivered to people's homes via one single document, eliminating the need for them to visit offices. This has had a beneficial impact on the lives of the common man. Other states are studying the Parivar Pehchan Patra as well. Work on implementing Haryana's ambitious scheme has begun in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand."

The Chief Minister said through the Parivar Pehchan Patra more than 44,000 elderly people and 81,000 PwDs (persons with disabilities) got automated pension benefits.

"About 75 lakh CHIRAYU health cards have been issued under the Ayushman and CHIRAYU Yojana. In the last five months, health checkups for more than 7 lakh poor people have been conducted under the Nirogi Haryana Yojana," he said.

The Chief Minister said PM Modi believes that India's vision of self-reliance is dependent on water connectivity.

"The Haryana government has launched a number of initiatives to realise the Prime Minister's vision of water conservation. Besides, the Haryana Treated Waste Water Policy was formulated with the goal of using 50 per cent treated water by 2025. The Mera Pani-Meri Virasat scheme was launched to foster water conservation, agricultural variety, and direct seeded rice technique is also being promoted among the farmers," Khattar added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Haryana Government Indian Economy

First Published: May 27 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

