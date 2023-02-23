JUST IN
Real interest rate of about 1% appropriate for Indian economy: Ashima Goyal
Further tightening could push growth down to 5%: MPC member Ashima Goyal
India and China discuss disengagement at remaining friction points
Under G20 presidency, 'green growth' priority for India: Bhupender Yadav
BIS signs MoU with 3 colleges to set up 'Standardization Chair Professor'
Gencos with high input cost allowed to sell power at up to Rs 50 per unit
Proposal of disengagement discussed in India-China border talks
Govt to auction 27 more coal mines starting February 27
Jammu and Kashmir approves Rs 463 cr project for sustainable agriculture
Cabinet approves extension of 22nd Law Commission till August 31
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Real interest rate of about 1% appropriate for Indian economy: Ashima Goyal
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

No fresh tax proposed in Haryana budget for 2023-24, says CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said no fresh tax will be imposed, as he presented the state budget for the financial year 2023-24

Topics
Manohar Lal Khattar | Haryana | Budget 2023

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said no fresh tax will be imposed, as he presented the state budget for the financial year 2023-24.

Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, proposed Rs 1,83,950 crore state budget for the year 2023-24, an increase of 11.6 per cent over the revised estimates of Rs 1,64,808 crore.

There is no proposal for imposing any fresh tax in the state budget for 2023-24, said Khattar in the state assembly here.

Khattar said it is the fourth budget of the second term of the BJP-JJP government.

He said feedback of MLAs and different sections of the society were taken and were incorporated in the budget.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Manohar Lal Khattar

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 13:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.