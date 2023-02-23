No fresh tax proposed in Haryana budget for 2023-24, says CM Khattar

Chief Minister on Thursday said no fresh tax will be imposed, as he presented the state budget for the financial year 2023-24.

Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, proposed Rs 1,83,950 crore state budget for the year 2023-24, an increase of 11.6 per cent over the revised estimates of Rs 1,64,808 crore.

There is no proposal for imposing any fresh tax in the state budget for 2023-24, said Khattar in the state assembly here.

Khattar said it is the fourth budget of the second term of the BJP-JJP government.

He said feedback of MLAs and different sections of the society were taken and were incorporated in the budget.

