Rly Board posts vacancies in safety category, days after Balasore tragedy

The Railway Board on Monday directed its zones to launch a "special drive" to fill promotional vacancies especially in the safety category, a move that comes amidst criticism over vacant posts in the transportation behemoth following the Balasore three-train accident in which 288 people lost their lives.

The internal order, accessed by PTI, has been sent to general managers of all railway zones and states that instructions have been issued by the Board from time to time emphasising the need for filling up promotional vacancies.

"It has been reiterated that Railways should ensure making use of all modes of promotions such as Selection/Non-Selection/Trade Test/LDCE (Limited Departmental Competitive Examination)/GDCE (General Departmental Competitive Examination) liberally to fill up the vacancies timely by chalking out a suitable action plan for the same," it said.

The order said that zonal railways should have by now assessed their vacancies and planned for filling them up as per their fresh selection calendars.

"It is reiterated that they may undertake a special drive to fill up the promotional vacancies, especially of safety category posts, through selection/General selection/non-selection/trade test, whichever is applicable in the matter," it said.

The order has also said that it has been noticed that the Zonal Railways are not regularly filling up the data regarding monthly promotion and quarterly targets on the google-sheets shared with them. These sheets create a central database of vacancies across railways, officials said.

Also Read Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims Rescue, relief ops main focus: Vaishnaw at Odisha train accident site 40 passengers may have died from electrocution in train crash, says GRP 19 Bihar passengers missing, 50 dead in Odisha train accident, says DMD Karnataka CM orders inquiry into deaths due to drinking contaminated water 250 Indira Canteens to come up in Bengaluru city, says Karnataka CM Rs 4,500 crore under PMJVK lying unused with states, claim officials India tops airfare spike in APAC, West Asia study, shows research Ayodhya Ram Temple phase 1 in last lap, ground floor to be ready by Diwali

"It is requested that the requisite data may please be arranged to be got filled up immediately as the position is being monitored at the highest level," it said.

Overall, officials said that staff shortage has remained a perennial issue with the national transporter.

While the latest vacancy data has not been provided by the Railways, according to the information given by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha in December 2022, there were a total of 3.12 lakh non-gazetted posts in the Indian Railways lying vacant pan-India.

Among them, a total of 14,815 vacancies were in the signal and telecommunications department and 62,264 in the traffic transportation department.

The highest number of vacancies according to his reply was in the civil engineering department, with 87,654 vacancies across the country, followed by 64,346 in the mechanical department and 38,096 in the electrical department.

The South Eastern Railway under which the Bahanaga Bazar station - the site of the June 2 tragedy- falls has 17,811 vacancies for non-gazetted posts and 150 vacant gazetted posts as of February 3, 2023, Vaishnaw informed Rajya Sabha.

In 2019, the Railways started a mega recruitment drive and the process of appointment of selected candidates is currently underway.

This drive is expected to fill up more than one lakh posts in the national transporter.