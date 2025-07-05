Padma Shri awarded to travel writer Hugh Gantzer at Mussoorie home

Saturday, July 05, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Renowned travel writer Hugh Gantzer was presented the Padma Shri at his residence in Mussoorie on Saturday, officials said.

He shares the honour with his late wife and co-author Collen Gantzer.

Senior IAS officer Shailesh Baghauli presented the award to the writer at his residence as he could not go to Delhi to receive the honour due to poor health.

Active in travel writing since the 1950s, the couple presented India's cultural diversity, historical sites and public life in a unique way.

"The Gantzer's Travelogue" column and their travelogues broadcast on Doordarshan introduced readers and viewers across the country to the beauty and depth of India, an official statement said.

 

Hugh's sharp journalistic vision and Colleen's soft expression style together gave a new height to Indian travel literature. Their writings not only inspired people to discover their country but also put the soul of India into words, it said.

Topics : Padma Shri Travel writers

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

