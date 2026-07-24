Pak-based social media handles spreading rumours amid CJP protests: Police

The Delhi Police on Thursday claimed it has identified more than 480 Pakistan-based social media handles allegedly involved in spreading misinformation amid the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Martar, saying the same accounts had been active during Operation Sindoor.

In a post on social media, a Delhi Police official said Pakistan-based social media handles were taking advantage of the prevailing situation to circulate rumours, fake posts and edited videos with the intent of instigating people, particularly students.

"We have noticed that misinformation is being circulated on various social media platforms. So far, we have identified over 480 Pakistani social media handles that are taking advantage of the current situation to spread rumours. We are getting these handles blocked. These are the same handles which were active during Operation Sindoor," the officer said.

The officer said the primary objective of these accounts is to spread misinformation and provoke people, especially students, by circulating unverified and misleading content online.

Appealing to students not to fall prey to such content, the officer said fake posts, edited videos and information shared through anonymous social media handles are being used spread misinformation.

"We appeal to students, in the interest of their safety, not to get instigated by fake posts, edited videos or information from anonymous handles," the officer said.

The officer urged people to verify information before forwarding or sharing any content on social media and refrain from spreading rumours. "Before sharing any post, please verify the facts. Do not spread rumours and do not allow anti-social elements to take control of your emotions." The officer asserted that Delhi Police respects citizens' right to hold peaceful protests. "Peaceful protest is your right and Delhi Police respects this right," he said, urging people to maintain peace and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.