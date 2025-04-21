Monday, April 21, 2025 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Daily life in Murshidabad resumes after violent protests, schools reopen

Daily life in Murshidabad resumes after violent protests, schools reopen

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday claimed that Hindus are under threat in the state

Murshidabad: Security personnel stand guard in a violence-affected area, in Murshidabad district, West Bengal. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Daily life in Murshidabad gradually resumed amid tight security after the violent protests that erupted in various areas against the Waqf Act.

A local reported that the schools had reopened after a 10-day closure.

"Schools have reopened here after 10 days. Due to the violence on 11th April, schools were closed. The situation in Dhuliyan has improved. There are no problems now. Such an incident never took place here in the past..." the local said, speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday claimed that Hindus are under threat in the state and demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Murshidabad violence, while holding the state police responsible for the incident and calling it a "brutal killing."

 

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, "We are constantly working to keep our culture and religion alive. Hindus are under threat in West Bengal... We want NIA. The state police are fully responsible for this kind of brutal killing. Everyone here wants NIA to come and take up the case."

He also criticised Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for blaming the BJP for the violence. "Akhilesh Yadav's statement is politically inspired," Adhikari said.

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar met West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose at Raj Bhavan on Sunday to discuss the violence in Malda and Murshidabad

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Rahatkar said, "I have told the Governor about the condition of women and children. The situation is very serious, and the West Bengal government should immediately take steps to ensure the safety and security of women in the state. The Governor also said that steps should be taken to ensure the safety of women in the state."

Rahatkar also stated that the NCW did not want to politicise the issue and would focus on assisting the victims.

"We will make all efforts for the rehabilitation of the victims and accordingly make recommendations (to the West Bengal government) ... Look at how much the Commission works in UP and Manipur as well. We do not want to politicise this issue. We want to stand with the women and families who are in pain," she said.

Violence erupted on April 11 in Murshidabad, a Muslim-majority district, during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The protest turned violent, resulting in two deaths, several injuries, and property damage. Thousands of people fled their homes in search of safety.

The protest later spread to other districts, including Malda, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly, where incidents of arson, stone-pelting, and road blockades were reported.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

