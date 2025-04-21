Monday, April 21, 2025 | 11:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
8 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's Bokaro

8 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's Bokaro

The exchange of fire started around 5.30 am in Lugu Hills of Lalpania area of the district

The troops of 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) conducted the operation. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Eight Naxals were killed in an encounter with CoBRA commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police in Bokaro district of Jharkhand on Monday morning, officials said.

The exchange of fire started around 5.30 am in Lugu Hills of Lalpania area of the district, they said.

The troops of 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) conducted the operation in which eight Naxals were killed and an AK series rifle, three INSAS rifles, a self-loading rifle (SLR), eight country-made guns and a pistol were seized, the officials said.

No injuries have been reported among the security personnel, they said.

 

The CoBRA is the special jungle warfare unit of the CRPF.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

