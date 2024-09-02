Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Paralympics: PM congratulates Nishad Kumar for silver in men's high jump

Paralympics: PM congratulates Nishad Kumar for silver in men's high jump

India has secured a total of seven medals at the ongoing Paris Paralympics, with one gold medal, two silvers, and four bronze medals

Modi, Narendra Modi, FinTech Fest

PM Modi took to his official X handle and hailed Nishad for his "remarkable achievement" at the ongoing Paralympics (Photo: PTI)

ANI Others
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Nishad Kumar for winning the silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event at the Paris Paralympics.
Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump - T47 final.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Nishad, who also finished second in Tokyo three years ago, achieved his season-best performance with a leap of 2.04 meters, earning him the silver.
PM Modi took to his official X handle and hailed Nishad for his "remarkable achievement" at the ongoing Paralympics.
"Congrats to @nishad_hj for his remarkable achievement in winning a Silver medal in the Men's High Jump T47 event at the #Paralympics2024! He has shown us all that with passion and determination, everything is possible. India is elated," PM Modi wrote on X.
India has secured a total of seven medals at the ongoing Paris Paralympics, with one gold medal, two silvers, and four bronze medals.

More From This Section

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Kolkata rape-murder: Prominent personalities join rally demanding justice

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon, waterlogging

LIVE news updates: 10 dead amid heavy rain in Andhra, Telangana; over 100 trains cancelled

Amanatullah Khan

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan says ED team reached his house to arrest him

arrest

Police arrest one more accused in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri mob lynching case

Gavel, law

3 dead, 3 others injured after overspeeding car overturns in Mumbai

Preeti Pal clinched a bronze medal in the 200m T-35 race on Sunday. With this medal, Preeti created history as she became the first-ever Indian woman athlete to win 2 medals in the track & field events at the Paralympics, or Olympics.
Rubina finished third and bagged a bronze medal in the P2-Women's 10M Air Pistol SH-1 final on Saturday. She gathered a total of 211.1 points in the final. Javanmardi Sareh of Iran finished with gold (236.8 points) and Turkey's Ozgan Aysel went on to win the silver medal (231.1 points).
On Friday, reigning Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara maintained her winning streak and struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event.
India's first silver medal at the Paris Paralympics came in shooting as well, with Manish Narwal getting a silver in the men's P1 10 m air pistol SH1 competition.
This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only a significant increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.
Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver and six bronzes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO

As French police arrest Telegram CEO, next steps could reshape big tech

Telegram CEO, Pavel Durov

What is Telegram and why was its founder-CEO recently arrested in Paris

Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested at Paris airport for alleged offences

Neeraj Chopra after winning silver medal at Paris Olympics (Pic-Twitter)

Brand value of Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker skyrockets after Olympic success

Manu Bhaker, Manu, Bhaker

Star Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker locks Rs 1.5 crore deal with Coca-Cola

Topics : Paralympics Narendra Modi Paris sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon