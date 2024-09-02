Business Standard
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan says ED team reached his house to arrest him

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan says ED team reached his house to arrest him

Sources said the ED team reached his house in Okhla as part of a money laundering investigation

Amanatullah Khan

Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force teams have been deployed at Khan's residence. Image: X@KhanAmanatullah

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Senior AAP leader and MLA Amanatullah Khan on Monday claimed that a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reached his house here to arrest him.
Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force teams have been deployed at Khan's residence

In a post on X, Khan said, "A ED team has reached my house to arrest me."
 
"Early this morning, at the behest of the dictator, his puppet ED reached my house. The dictator is leaving no stone unturned to harass me and other AAP leader," said Khan, who represents Okhla in the Delhi Assembly.
 
Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, saying agencies are targeting those who raised their voice against the ruling party.
In a video on X, Khan also said he has been replying to all the notices being sent by the agency. But a team is here to arrest him on a search warrant, he said.
On X, Sisodia said the only work left for the ED is to "suppress every voice raised against the BJP and break it". Those who do not break, are arrested and put in jail, he alleged.
Singh claimed that the ED has no evidence against Khan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "dictatorship" and the ED's "hooliganism" continue, he alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

