3 dead, 3 others injured after overspeeding car overturns in Mumbai

Three people died and as many sustained injuries after a speeding car hit the divider and collided with a tanker in the Gavanpada area of Chembur here, police said. As per information from police, the accident occurred at 2 pm on Sunday. The reason for the accident has been identified as rash driving. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The deceased have been identified as Pramod Shankar Prasad (25), Harichandan Dillip Das (23) and Hussain Sheikh (40). The injured passengers, identified as the drivers Javed Saifula Khan (30), Manoj Mani (30), and Sanjay Sukhar Singh (39) have been admitted to a nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment, as per officials.

While in Mumbai's Aarey Colony, three people lost their lives when their motorcycle collided with a pole near Munda Chowk, Mumbai Police said on Sunday.

Two of the victims died on the spot, while the third succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The Aarey Police have registered a case under Accidental Death Report and are investigating the incident.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on August 14, a 36-year-old rickshaw driver, Ganesh Yadav, was tragically crushed to death by a car in Mumbai.

Another person, Bablu Srivastava, was injured in the incident.

The police have arrested two individuals in connection with the case.

The incident took place while Yadav was sleeping on Versova Beach.

A case of culpable homicide has been filed against 34-year-old Nikhil Jawale and 33-year-old Shubham Dongre, according to the police.

The accused were brought before the Andheri court, which placed them in police custody for five days.