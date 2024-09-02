Business Standard
Police arrest one more accused in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri mob lynching case

Police arrest one more accused in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri mob lynching case

Earlier, the police increased security in the area to prevent further unrest or any untoward incident

arrest

Eight accused have been arrested till now in the mob lynching incident. Photo: Pexels

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Eighth accused has been arrested in the mob lynching incident where a migrant worker from West Bengal was allegedly beaten to death in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district over suspicions that he had eaten beef, police said.
The eighth accused was arrested on Sunday.
Earlier, the police increased security in the area to prevent further unrest or any untoward incident.
Badhra Deputy Supretindent of Police (DSP) Bharat Bhushan told ANI that both SSB and state police personnel have been deployed in the district and are closely monitoring social media posts.

"The victim, a resident of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, worked as a ragpicker here. We have deployed a company of SSB and state police and are continuously monitoring social media," Bhushan said.
"On August 27, we received information that some people in the slums of Hansawas Khurd village were consuming prohibited meat. We have collected a sample of the meat, which has been sent to an FSL lab. Future proceedings will depend on the lab report. During this period, based on suspicion, the complainants visited other slums, kidnapped two persons, and assaulted them. One person died and the other was injured," he explained.
"The police immediately took action and arrested seven suspects. Three have been sent to judicial custody, while four are in police remand. We are interrogating them, and if other names emerge, further arrests will be made," he added.
The deceased has been identified as Sabir Malik. The arrested individuals are Abhishek, Ravinder, Mohit, Kamaljeet, and Sahil. The two others detained are minors.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dheeraj Kumar had said that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and that the investigation is ongoing.
"A case has been filed under BNS, and seven people, including two juveniles, have been arrested. The police are actively investigating, and the accused are being questioned while in remand," DSP added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

