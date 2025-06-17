Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 01:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Parks reopened at tourist destinations in J-K, including some in Pahalgam

Parks reopened at tourist destinations in J-K, including some in Pahalgam

The reopening of the parks has been welcomed by the tourists and local visitors alike who thronged the parks at several places, in the first phase, eight parks were reopened in the Kashmir valley

Security personnel and polling officials with election materials leave for poll duty in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo: PTI)

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday ordered the reopening of 16 parks -- eight each in Jammu region and Kashmir Valley. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Several parks in Jammu and Kashmir's tourist places, including some in Pahalgam, that were closed in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack were reopened on Tuesday, officials said.

The reopening of the parks has been welcomed by the tourists and local visitors alike who thronged the parks at several places.

Security personnel were deployed in strength around the parks to secure the areas and create a sense of security, they said.

Twenty-six people, most of them tourists, were killed by terrorists in Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, a popular tourist spot. 

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday ordered the reopening of 16 parks -- eight each in Jammu region and Kashmir Valley. He said the destinations would be reopened in a phased manner.

 

Also Read

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra

Amarnath yatra routes declared 'No Flying Zone' as J-K bolsters security

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

International watchdog FATF condemns Pahalgam attack, vows tighter scrutiny

Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek

Abhishek Banerjee slams govt for lack of accountability on Pahalgam attack

US President Donald Trump

'I never get credit,' says Trump amid claims of Israel-Iran peace efforts

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

Tourist spots shut after Pahalgam attack to reopen in phases: LG Sinha

In the first phase, eight parks were reopened in the Kashmir valley.

Betaab Valley in Pahalgam and the parks near Pahalgam market, Verinag, Kokernag and Achabal gardens in Anantnag district, Badamwari Park, Duck Park near Nigeen, and Taqdeer Park near Hazratbal in Srinagar were reopened on Tuesday.

Similarly, eight destinations were reopened in Jammu region as well including Sarthal and Dhaggar in Kathua, Devipindi, Siyad Baba and Sula Park in Reasi, Guldanda and Jai Valley in Doda, and Pancheri in Udhampur. 

A large number of school children welcomed the tourists at Verinag -- a famous park in south Kashmir's Anantnag, the officials said.

"We were already feeling good and happy to have come here, but the reopening of the park and the welcome we got is very nice," a tourist from Patiali, Punjab, told PTI videos.

"We are happy that this park opened after so many days. We have come here with our families and we will visit the park to show them beautiful Kashmir," Barkat Ali, a tourist from Bikaner area of Rajasthan, said.

"It is a wonderful feeling and experience. We heard that the park was reopening today, so we came. But, the welcome we got is truly the best experience which we cannot express in words," another tourist from Punjab said. They appealed the tourists to come to Kashmir in large numbers.

Tourist police personnel were also deployed to assist the visitors. Local MLA Ghulam Ahmad Mir also welcomed the reopening of the park.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kapil Sibal, Kapil, Sibal

Cash discovery row: Govt wants to control judges' appointments, says Sibal

indigo airlines, indigo

Bomb scare on IndiGo flight from Kochi to Delhi, makes emergency landing

Flight, plane, Airplane

LIVE news updates: Kochi-Delhi flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur after bomb threat

Air India

Air India cancels Ahmedabad to London flight due to technical snag

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurates Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

Topics : Pahalgam attack Operation Sindoor Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Jammu and Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon