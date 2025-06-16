Monday, June 16, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / International watchdog FATF condemns Pahalgam attack, vows tighter scrutiny

International watchdog FATF condemns Pahalgam attack, vows tighter scrutiny

India has reportedly intensified its diplomatic push to highlight the resurgence of cross-border terrorism and the funding channels that support it on the global stage

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

Security personnel during a search operation at Baisaran area of Pahalgam (Photo: PTI)

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a first, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Monday publicly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April 2025, and announced plans to increase its monitoring of how well countries are tackling the financing of terrorism.
 
This development is being viewed by strategic and geopolitical analysts as a potential opening for India to push for Pakistan’s re-entry into the FATF grey list.
 
“Terrorist attacks kill, maim and inspire fear around the world. The FATF notes with grave concern and condemns the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025,” the international watchdog said in a public release titled Strengthening Efforts to Combat Terrorist Financing.
 
 
“This, and other recent attacks, could not occur without money and the means to move funds between terrorist supporters,” it added.

FATF shifts focus to implementation

The FATF's statement also hints at a shift in its evaluation approach. “In addition to setting out the framework for combating terrorist financing, the FATF has enhanced its focus on the effectiveness of measures countries have put in place,” it stated.

Also Read

PremiumAsian Development Bank, ADB

India opposes ADB's $800 million aid to Pakistan, flags misuse concerns

pakistan Flag

India to push FATF to put Pakistan back in grey list at next review

FATF

India to make strong case with FATF to put Pakistan back in "grey list"

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

Nepal's inclusion in FATF grey list sparks Oppn's call for Oli resignation

Premiumonline gaming

FATF invites Indian online gaming firms to discuss laundering risks

 
“That is how, through our mutual evaluations, we have identified gaps that need to be addressed,” added the statement. 
 
India sees this evolving focus — from laws on paper to actual implementation — as an opportunity to highlight persistent gaps. According to top officials, India has compiled new evidence tracing the flow of funds, the misuse of technology, and the role of virtual currencies in financing terrorism. This dossier was presented during the recently concluded FATF meetings and is expected to be submitted at other international forums as well.

India pushes to expose terror financing

India has reportedly stepped up its diplomatic efforts to draw global attention to renewed cross-border terrorism and the financial networks supporting it. Senior Indian officials have shared intelligence with key members of the FATF’s Global Network — covering more than 200 jurisdictions — to build a case for grey-listing Pakistan once again.
 
Although Pakistan was removed from the FATF grey list in 2022 after making several compliance efforts, Indian authorities maintain that the core infrastructure supporting terrorism still exists and is being shielded by superficial legal changes.
 
The Pahalgam attack and several other recent incidents in Jammu and Kashmir are being cited by India as evidence that these funding channels remain active.

FATF's grey list

The FATF is the global watchdog for money laundering and terrorist financing, setting international standards to help prevent such unlawful activities.
 
At present, 24 countries are on the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) “grey list,” which identifies nations placed under increased monitoring due to weaknesses in their systems for preventing money laundering, terror financing, and the funding of weapons of mass destruction.
 
Countries on the grey list must promptly fix these weaknesses while being closely monitored by the FATF.
 
Pakistan has had a recurring presence on the FATF grey list over the years. It was first placed on the list in February 2008, but removed in June 2010. However, it returned to the list in February 2012 and was removed again in February 2015. Pakistan was then re-added in June 2018 and remained under scrutiny until October 2022.
 
Although Pakistan was taken off the list in October 2022, the FATF advised it to “continue cooperation with the Asia Pacific Group to strengthen its anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing systems.”

More From This Section

PM Modi receives Cyprus' top honour

India, Cyprus unite on sovereignty, seek peace amid rising global strain

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President

Jaishankar, UAE FM discuss West Asia situation, ways to reduce escalation

Weapons, Nuclear weapons

China's nuclear arsenal growing fastest globally, may hit 1,500 by 2035

PM Modi

PM Modi to arrive in Canada for G7 Summit amid hopes of diplomatic thaw

Ryal Navy F-35B

Very normal to see diversion by F-35B: IAF on British jet emergency landing

Topics : FATF Pak in FATF Pahalgam attack Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon