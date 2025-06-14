Tourist spots shut after Pahalgam attack to reopen in phases: LG Sinha

Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 05:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The lieutenant governor was speaking to reporters after visiting the Nunwan Base Camp of the annual Amarnath Yatra in Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district

The lieutenant governor also said that eight destinations would be reopened in Jammu region as well. | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the parks at tourist places, which were closed in view of security considerations after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, are being reopened in a phased manner to allow tourists to visit the destinations.

"Some places were closed after April 22 (attack) in view of security considerations. The divisional commissioners and IGPs of Kashmir and Jammu have taken reports from every district and it has been decided to reopen some destinations in a phased manner," Sinha said.

The lieutenant governor was speaking to reporters after visiting the Nunwan Base Camp of the annual Amarnath Yatra in Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

 

Sinha said the destinations that have been decided to be reopened for tourists in the first phase include Beetab Valley and parks near Pahalgam market in the famous tourist destination of Pahalgam, Verinag, Kokernag and Achabal gardens in Anantnag district.

In Srinagar, Badamwari Park, Duck Park near Nigeen and Taqdeer Park near Hazratbal will also be reopened in the first phase. These eight places are being reopened and tourists can visit these, he added.

The lieutenant governor also said that eight destinations would be reopened in Jammu region as well.

"Eight places are being reopened in the first phase. In the next phase, some other destinations will be re-opened," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manoj Sinha Jammu and Kashmir politics Jammu Kashmir crisis Jammu and Kashmir government Ladakh Pahalgam attack

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

