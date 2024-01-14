Sensex (    %)
                        
Parl breach probe: Narco test points Manoranjan was mastermind, says police

So far investigations and interrogations have revealed that the accused had planned to send a message to the government

Two men hurl gas-emitting objects in Lok Sabha (Photo: X/@DrSenthil_MDRD)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 6:45 AM IST

A day after the five accused in the Parliament security breach were brought back to Delhi following their polygraph, narco-analysis and brain mapping tests, a police source claimed that Manoranjan D was the mastermind behind the incident.
Earlier, the police had said that Lalit Jha was the mastermind behind the December 13 incident.
All six accused -- Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Azad, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat -- were presented before the Patiala House court on Saturday which sent them to judicial custody, police officials said.
According to police sources, except for Neelam, the other five accused were taken to Gujarat for a polygraph test on December 8. Sagar and Manoranjan have also undergone additional naro-analysis and brain mapping tests. Neelam had not given consent to undergo the tests before the court.
So far investigations and interrogations have revealed that the accused had planned to send a message to the government. The accused have revealed that they were upset over the issues of unemployment, the Manipur crisis and farmers' agitation.
The narco and brain mapping tests have indicated that Manoranjan was the mastermind of the Parliament breach case, a police source said.
According to another source, investigators are awaiting some forensic reports and a few more people were yet to be questioned.
In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.
Around the same time, two other accused -- Shinde and Azad -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament premises.

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 6:45 AM IST

