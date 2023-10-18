IMD Weather Update, 18 Oct: Delhi NCR experiences a dip in temperature

Different parts of the country observed rain and hail storms on Monday and Tuesday that significantly reduced the temperature. As the mild rain season continued, the people in Delhi started feeling cold at night. It is expected that the temperature will drop further in the next few days.

Delhi recorded 26.2 degrees celsius temperature which is seven notches below the normal temperature in October this year, the weather department said. This was also the lowest temperature reported in October month. The overnight downpour in the national capital reduced the temperature to 17.2 degrees celsius, which is two notches below normal, in the morning.

Winter begins in Delhi NCR

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the onset of winter has begun, and this will bring about a significant drop in the temperature in Delhi-NCR. The weather in the city changed due to active western disturbances.

The temperature in Delhi-NCR will be around 26-32 degrees celsius, while the minimum temperature will hover around 16-19 degrees celsius in the upcoming weeks.

The maximum temperature in Delhi NCR was recorded at 30.5 degrees celsius, three notches below the season's average.

Upcoming weather in Delhi NCR

According to weather agency Skymet, there are chances of light rain in Delhi NCR and some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Goa and North Madhya Pradesh. The western hill areas are observing sporadic snowfall.

According to the Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea and its adjacent Lakshadweep area extends up to 3.1 km above average level. Due to its effect, the low-pressure area is also likely to develop over the southeast and central Arabian Sea in the next 24 hours. Thereafter, the circulation may move west-northwestwards and intensify over the Central Arabian Sea by October 21.