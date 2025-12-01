Monday, December 01, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Parl panel gets more time to report on insolvency, Jan Vishwas bills

Parl panel gets more time to report on insolvency, Jan Vishwas bills

The House has allowed time till the last day of the Winter session for a select committee to present its report on the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

The Winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 19 (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Two select committees were on Monday granted more time by the Lok Sabha to submit their reports on the insolvency law and Jan Vishwas provisions amendment bills.

The matters were taken up amid Opposition din over the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The House has allowed time till the last day of the Winter session for a select committee to present its report on the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The bill was referred to the committee on August 12 immediately after introduction in the Lower House. The bill seeks to amend the insolvency law, proposing a raft of amendments, including an out-of-court mechanism to address genuine business failures, group and cross-border insolvency frameworks.

 

On Monday, Lok Sabha also gave time up to the last day of the second week of the Winter session for another select committee to present its report on the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025.

Also Read

Mallikarjun Kharge, rajya sabha, parliament winter session

Row in Rajya Sabha as Kharge flags Dhankhar's 'sudden exit'; BJP hits back

Parliament

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests over SIR

Parliament, New Parliament

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as opposition continued protests over SIR

Modi, Narendra Modi

'Parliament not a place for drama': PM taunts Oppn ahead of Winter Session

KC Venugopal, PAC head

Congress' Venugopal moves Lok Sabha adjournment motion to debate SIR crisis

The government had introduced the bill on August 18 which was then referred to the select committee. The bill aims to decriminalise as many as 288 provisions relating to minor offences under different laws with a view to promote ease of living and improve business climate.

This is the second Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill. Earlier in 2023, the government enacted a similar law decriminalising 183 provisions in 42 central Acts, administered by 19 ministries and departments.

The Winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Chennai Rains

TN sees scattered rain as remnants of 'Cyclone Ditwah' remain near coasts

Modi, Narendra Modi

Rise of Radhakrishnan to post of V-P shows strength of democracy: PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi greets people of Nagaland on Statehood Day, praises their culture

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Om Birla urges MPs to actively participate in Winter Session of Parliament

Accident, road accident

TN bus collission: PM Modi condoles deaths, annoounces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia

Topics : Lok Sabha Parliament Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon