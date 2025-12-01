Monday, December 01, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TN sees scattered rain as remnants of 'Cyclone Ditwah' remain near coasts

TN sees scattered rain as remnants of 'Cyclone Ditwah' remain near coasts

The system which weakened into a deep depression will further weaken and the remnants could cause rain, the IMD said

Chennai Rains

Several parts in Tamil Nadu continued to receive moderate downpour on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Several parts in Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, and Ranipet continued to receive moderate downpour on Monday due to the remnants of the cyclonic storm Ditwah that remained closed to Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts.

The system which weakened into a deep depression will further weaken and the remnants could cause rain, the IMD said. It is likely to remain stationary as a weakened system for the next 24 hours.

The deep depression (remnant of cyclonic storm Ditwah) over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts moved northwards with the speed of 10 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at over the same region, about 90 km south-southeast of Chennai, 90 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 110 km east-northeast of Cuddalore, 180 km north-northeast of Karaikal, the weather bulletin said.

 

It lay about 50 km from north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and would weaken gradually further into a depression by noon of December 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tamil Nadu heavy rains Cyclone

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

