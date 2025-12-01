Monday, December 01, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rise of Radhakrishnan to post of V-P shows strength of democracy: PM Modi

Rise of Radhakrishnan to post of V-P shows strength of democracy: PM Modi

PM Modi said Radhakrishnan has consistently remained above protocol. 'Your personality reflects service, dedication, and patience'

Modi, Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the rise of C P Radhakrishnan from an ordinary background to the office of Vice President reflects the true strength of democracy, and hoped his experience and guidance will aid in the smooth running of the Rajya Sabha.

In September, Chandrapuram Ponnusami (C P) Radhakrishnan was elected as India's 15th Vice President, a post that made him the ex officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

At the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, Modi congratulated him and wished that the House, under this guidance, would have meaningful discussions and take crucial decisions.

 

"I congratulate you, and I am confident that every member of this House will honour its traditions and uphold your dignity as well," the Prime Minister said.

The Winter Session is the first Parliament session Radhakrishnan is presiding over as the chairman of the Upper House.

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha resumes amid Opposition sloganeering over SIR discussion

Modi, Narendra Modi

'Parliament not a place for drama': PM taunts Oppn ahead of Winter Session

KC Venugopal, PAC head

Congress' Venugopal moves Lok Sabha adjournment motion to debate SIR crisis

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi greets people of Nagaland on Statehood Day, praises their culture

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Om Birla urges MPs to actively participate in Winter Session of Parliament

Radhakrishnan comes from an ordinary family of farmers and has dedicated his entire life to social service. "Politics has been only one part of your journey - service to society has been your central mission from youth until now."  "Your rise from such humble beginnings to this high office truly represents the strength of our democracy," he said.

Modi said Radhakrishnan has consistently remained above protocol. "Your personality reflects service, dedication, and patience."  He went on to recall two incidents that shaped his character -- as a child, when he narrowly escaped drowning, it turned that moment into a lifelong commitment to serve society.

He also narrowly survived a bomb blast that targeted former deputy prime minister L K Adani's yatra. He again converted that experience into a resolve to work even harder for the nation.

Modi went on to narrate how the Vice President decided to give up eating non-vegetarian food when he visited Varanasi.

"I'm not saying eating non-vegetarian is wrong, but as the MP from Varanasi, I acknowledge this gesture warmly," he said.

Stating that Radhakrishnan displayed strong leadership qualities since his student days, Modi said he chose struggle over the easy path. During the Emergency, he fought as a true soldier of democracy and worked for public awareness.

He has always been a skilled organiser, excelling in every responsibility entrusted to him and bringing people together.

"Today is a proud moment for all of us. Your journey inspires the entire nation. I once again congratulate you," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Chennai Rains

TN sees scattered rain as remnants of 'Cyclone Ditwah' remain near coasts

Accident, road accident

TN bus collission: PM Modi condoles deaths, annoounces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality deteriorates to 'very poor' levels, AQI crosses 300

Mayawati

Mayawati calls for smooth Winter Session to ensure debate on key issues

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan gets ₹466 cr ED notice in KIIFB masala bond case

Topics : Narendra Modi Parliament winter session winter session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeGold-Silver Price TodaySennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon