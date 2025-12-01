Monday, December 01, 2025 | 06:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 11 killed, over 20 injured in TN after two state buses collide head-on

11 killed, over 20 injured in TN after two state buses collide head-on

The injured have been admitted for treatment at the Karaikudi Government Hospital, Tirupattur Government Hospital, and Sivagangai Government Hospital

Accident, road accident

Mishap took place near Vivekananda Polytechnic College under Tuirupattur sub-division and Nachiyar Puram Police Station. Photo: Shutterstock

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

So far 11 people have been declared dead and more than 20 injured when two state-run buses collided head-on near Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, police said.

According to a Sivaganga district police press release, the mishap took place near Vivekananda Polytechnic College under Tuirupattur sub-division and Nachiyar Puram Police Station.

A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus travelling from Kangeyam to Karaikudi and another TN government bus travelling from Karaikudi to Dindigul collided head-on at around 5:00 PM this evening.

The injured have been admitted for treatment at the Karaikudi Government Hospital, Tirupattur Government Hospital, and Sivagangai Government Hospital, the police said.

 

Police personnel and Fire and Rescue Service teams rushed to the spot and rescued the injured. The Sivagangai District Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Tirupattur officials also arrived at the scene and expedited the rescue operations.

Also Read

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu ready to support cyclone affected Sri Lanka: CM Stalin

Accident, road accident

Mercedes rams into 3 near mall in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, leaving 1 dead

Chennai Rains

Cyclone Ditwah continues to bring more rains to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

India's Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw reviews rail preparations as Cyclone Ditwah approaches Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Montha, Cyclone, Montha

Cyclone Ditwah kills 123 in Sri Lanka's worst flooding crisis in 20 years

Earlier this week, six people died and more than 50 were injured in a similar crash in the Tenkasi district of the State.Chief Minister MK Stalin has condoled the deaths.

Stalin said he has deputed Sivaganga District Collector and District In-Charge Minister KR Periyakaruppan to the accident spot immediately to ensure that all affected people received proper medical support.

In a statement, he announced Rs 3 lakh each for the families of the deceased, a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each for those who sustained serious injuries, and Rs 50,000 each for those who suffered minor injuries.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. In a post on X, the President said, "The news of the loss of lives in a tragic accident in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu, is very sad. I extend my deep condolences to bereaved families and pray for the swift recovery of those injured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Odisha emerges as most attractive state for MSMEs, says CM Majhi

Cyclone

Cyclone Ditwah weakens into deep depression, says Meteorological office

Cyclone

Cyclone Ditwah: Stranded Indians in Sri Lanka reach Thiruvananthapuram

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Battle of the rolls in Bengal: How SIR is deepening political faultlinespremium

Rajnath Singh

SIR to dominate Opposition's agenda in Winter Session of Parliament

Topics : Tamil Nadu road accident Road Accidents

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon