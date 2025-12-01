Monday, December 01, 2025 | 12:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as opposition continued protests over SIR

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as opposition continued protests over SIR

Parliament, New Parliament

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amid Opposition protests demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The first day of the Winter Session, which will have 15 sittings, saw two adjournments till 2 pm. The proceedings went on for around 12 minutes after the House reconvened at 12 noon following an earlier adjournment.

Several Opposition members trooped into the Well shouting slogans and protesting over SIR, as they have been demanding a debate on the issue.

During the 12 minutes of the Zero Hour, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced three bills besides tabling supplementary demands for grants for 2025-2026.

 

Two bills to levy excise duty on tobacco and tobacco products, as well as a new cess on the manufacture of pan masala, were introduced. They are the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025.

The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, was also introduced by the finance minister. Earlier, the government had come out with an ordinance on the Manipur GST as the state is under President's Rule.

With the Opposition members continuing with their protests, the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

Opposition leaders, while emerging from an all-party meeting on Sunday, said they will press for a debate on SIR.

The Election Commission had announced SIR in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will go to the polls in 2026. In Assam, where polls are also due in 2026, the revision of electoral rolls was announced separately. It is being called 'Special Revision'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

