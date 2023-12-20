Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Parliament passes Bill to raise cap on age of GSTAT president, members

Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill that will raise the cap on the age limit for president and members of GST Appellate Tribunals.

New parliament

Currently, the age limit for the president is 67 years and for members is 65 years.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill that will raise the cap on the age limit for president and members of GST Appellate Tribunals.
The bill was approved with a voice vote in Rajya Sabha and returned to Lok Sabha, which had passed the bill on Tuesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In the post-lunch session, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved The Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Upper House.
The bill seeks to raise the cap on age for president and members of the GST Appellate Tribunals (GSTAT) to 70 years and 67 years, respectively.
Currently, the age limit for the president is 67 years and for members is 65 years.
The bill also seeks to align the provisions of the Central GST Act in line with the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021.
Among others, with the latest amendments, an advocate with 10 years of 'substantial experience' in litigation in matters relating to indirect taxes in an appellate tribunal, would be eligible to be appointed as a judicial member of the GSTAT.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Parliament session: Centre may table Telecommunications Bill 2023 today

T-bills auction sees firm demand amid lower supply in quarter ending June

New criminal law bills in consonance with spirit of Constitution: Amit Shah

Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal law Bills to replace colonial-era laws

Parliament winter session: 19 Bills, 2 financial items likely to be tabled

'Remember who mimicked whom': Congress' reply to row after PM speaks to VP

Israel to recruit thousands of Indian construction workers to fill shortage

21 new cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 found in 3 states: NITI Aayog

Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal law Bills to replace colonial-era laws

India's pledge to eliminate child labour by 2025 distant goal: House panel

Topics : Parliament winter session GST appellate tribunal Lok Sabha Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11UPI TransactionsMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon