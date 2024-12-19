Business Standard

Home / India News / Parliament scuffle: Delhi Police registers FIR against Rahul Gandhi

Parliament scuffle: Delhi Police registers FIR against Rahul Gandhi

Earlier in the day, the BJP filed a police complaint against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "physical assault and incitement" during a scuffle in Parliament premises

Protest, Parliament Protest, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

An FIR under section 117, 125, 131, 351, 3(5) was registered. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a scuffle at Parliament, an officer said.

An FIR under section 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS was registered at Parliament Street Police station. 

Earlier in the day, the BJP filed a police complaint against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "physical assault and incitement" during a scuffle in Parliament premises, and sought his indictment under sections of attempt to murder and other charges.

 

BJP MP Hemang Joshi, accompanied by party colleagues Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, visited the Parliament Street Police Station and filed the complaint.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

