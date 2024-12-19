Business Standard

Rs 47.2K cr released to states, UTs under Smart Cities Mission: Centre

Work orders have been issued till November 15 in 8,066 crore amounting to Rs 1,64,669 crore

At the national level, the implementation is monitored by an apex committee headed by the HUA secretary.

The Central government has released Rs 47,225 crore to the states and union territories under the Smart Cities Mission till November 15 and out of which Rs 44,626 crore has been utilised, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said the work orders have been issued till November 15 in 8,066 crore amounting to Rs 1,64,669 crore, of which 7,352 projects (i.e. 91 per cent of total projects) amounting to Rs 1,47,366 crore have been completed under the mission.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) has a multi-level review structure to expedite the progress of projects under the Smart Cities Mission, said Sahu, adding mission implementation at the state level is monitored by the state level high powered steering committee chaired by the chief secretary.

 

At the national level, the implementation is monitored by an apex committee headed by the HUA secretary, the minister said.

The period of Smart Cities Mission, launched in June 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been extended up to March 31 next year, he said.

"Under the Smart Cities Mission (SCM), the Central government has a total outlay of Rs 48,000 crore for the 100 cities. As on 15.11.2024, the Central government has released Rs 47,225 crore to States/Union Territories under SCM, out of which Rs 44,626 crore (i.e. 94 per cent of the total Central share released) has been utilised since its inception," the minister said.

On November 28, the ministry said that 13 out of 100 smart cities have completed all their projects, while 48 cities have achieved over 90 per cent completion.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

