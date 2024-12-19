Business Standard
Home / Politics / BJP MPs accuse Rahul Gandhi of pushing, one in ICU; Gandhi responds

BJP MPs accuse Rahul Gandhi of pushing, one in ICU; Gandhi responds

Ambedkar row: A scuffle in Parliament escalated as BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing an MP, while Gandhi countered, blaming BJP MPs for blocking and threatening him

INDIA bloc members during a protest in Parliament premises. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

The escalating political controversy sparked by Amit Shah’s comments on BR Ambedkar led to the Opposition staging a protest at the ‘Makar Dwar’ of Parliament, while two BJP MPs were injured after allegedly being pushed by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.
 
According to news agency ANI, BJP MP Mukesh Rajput, one of the injured, is reported to be in critical condition and has been hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi.
 
Another MP, Pratap Chandra Sarangi said he was injured after Rahul Gandhi allegedly pushed another MP, causing the individual to fall onto him.
 
 
Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me,” said Sarangi, who was seen being wheeled away with a handkerchief on his forehead covering a wound.
 
Rahul Gandhi defended his actions, stating that BJP MPs were obstructing his path and trying to prevent him from entering Parliament. “They were pushing me and threatening me, trying to push me,” he said.
  Gandhi said, “This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. So this happened.”

“This is the entrance and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in. The central issue is that they are attacking the Constitution and insulting the memory of Ambedkar ji,” he further said. 
  The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of acting deliberately, while Gandhi maintained that the confrontation occurred because BJP MPs were blocking his entry into the House.

Ambedkar row: MPs climb walls of Makar Dwar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday regarding Ambedkar ignited a firestorm, with the Congress-led Opposition using the opportunity to target the BJP-led central government and demand Shah’s resignation.
 
To intensify their protest, Opposition MPs from the INDIA bloc climbed the Makar Dwar of Parliament on Thursday, holding placards calling for an apology and the resignation of the Home Minister.
 
Among the protesters were the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi.

Kharge submits privilege notice against Shah

Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president, has filed a privilege notice on Thursday against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his comments on BR Ambedkar made in the Rajya Sabha.

What did Amit Shah say about BR Ambedkar?

The controversy began when Amit Shah criticised the Congress for repeatedly invoking Ambedkar’s name, calling it a “fashion”.
Referring to the Congress party, he said, “Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai. Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata” (‘It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar…. If they had taken God’s name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven’).”
 
In response, the Congress accused Shah of disrespecting Ambedkar. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge demanded Shah's resignation and a public apology. Congress members, along with other Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, staged protests on Parliament grounds, holding images of Ambedkar.

Congress plans nationwide protest

In reaction to Shah’s comments, the Congress announced a countrywide protest on Thursday, calling for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The protest will take place at Pradesh Congress Committees offices at both the state and district levels.
 
First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

