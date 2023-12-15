Sensex (0.69%)
70997.36 + 483.16
Nifty (0.69%)
21328.70 + 146.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.84%)
6938.20 + 57.75
Nifty Midcap (0.15%)
45602.80 + 68.50
Nifty Bank (-0.02%)
47724.15 -8.15
Heatmap

Parliament security breach: Police looking into CDR's, CCTV footage

Meanwhile, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has detained two more people following their suspected association with five arrested in the case

Two men hurl gas-emitting objects in Lok Sabha (Photo: X/@DrSenthil_MDRD)

Two men hurl gas-emitting objects in Lok Sabha (Photo: X/@DrSenthil_MDRD)

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 1:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the investigation proceeds in the Parliament security breach case, sleuths are now relying largely on technical and electronic evidence.
Police are scanning the call data records (CDR) of all the accused and suspects while going through the CCTV footage of near-by areas of Vijay Chowk, Parliament and India Gate.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
With CCTV footage, police are cross-checking the contradictions emerging in the statements of the accused and trying to ascertain whether there are only five accused on the spot or more during the incident.
Apart from that, the police are also looking into turning Vicky, alias Vishal, living in Gurugram, a government witness. Vicky is the person whose house was used by the five accused for their stay for two days ahead of the incident.
So, Vicky can be an important witness for the police in this case. And after being released from police detention, Vicky is said to have largely distanced himself from the media and other people.
Meanwhile, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has detained two more people following their suspected association with five arrested in the case.
The detained persons are identified as Mahesh and Kailash, both residents of Rajasthan and have an alleged association with a social media group called 'Justice for Azad Bhagat Singh'.
During the interrogation of the Counter Intelligence Unit of the Special Cell, it came to light that Mahesh was also going to be part of the attack team but for some reason he was stopped by his family members.
Apart from that, Mahesh has also helped Lalit Jha, the fifth accused and mastermind, burn the mobile phones of his associates after he reached Rajasthan's Kuchaman from Delhi.
The FIR registered under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Parliament security breach on Thursday revealed the insights of the case and showed the meticulous planning done by the accused.
The FIR mentioned that the pair of sports shoes used by one of the accused, Sagar Sharma has a cavity created by cutting the inside sole of the left foot shoe. While the thickness of the sole of shoes is also increased by affixing an additional rubber sole at the bottom to support the cavity. In the pair of sport shoe of Manoranjan D a cavity is found created by cutting the inside sole of left foot shoes.

Also Read

Bengal education dept to sanction Rs 37 lakh for CCTV cameras on JU campus

64% of country's CCTV cameras are in Telangana, says Mahmood Ali

10 heart attacks within 24 hrs at Garba events in Gujarat; youngest was 17

Delhi govt plans to provide parents with live-feed of CCTVs in classrooms

CCTVs at waterlogging-prone spots on G20 delegates' routes: Delhi govt

Iran waives visa requirements for Indian citizens, 32 other nations

Ammunition manufacturing: MoD inks Rs 5,336 cr contract with BEL

Family of Indian national charged in plot to kill Pannun approaches SC

Delhi airport to have full body scanners by May 2024, says BCAS chief

Parl panel alerts contamination of heavy metals in ground, drinking water

The inside sole of the right foot shoe was also found partly cut. The thickness of the sole of shoes was also found increased by affixing additional rubber sole at the bottom to support the cavity.
The two used wet canisters of creative color smoke which were burst by the alleged Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D inside the Lok Sabha well area. Further two partly torn and damaged pamphlets were recovered. The first one containing printed slogan "Jai Hind" in English and a picture of fist in tricolor and a slogan in Hindi, whereas the second pamphlet had a slogan in English on Manipur issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Parliament attacks Police cctv cameras Parliament Delhi Police

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in JaipurParl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAYCrypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon