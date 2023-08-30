Bengal education dept to sanction Rs 37 lakh for CCTV cameras on JU campus

The West Bengal higher education department is likely to sanction Rs 37 lakh to Jadavpur University (JU) for installing CCTV cameras on the campus following an uproar over the death of a 17-year-old student on August 10 because of alleged ragging.

A higher education department official told PTI on Wednesday that while it has in principle decided to sanction the amount, it was yet to send the final proposal to the finance department with specific details.

"In principle, the amount has sanctioned by the higher education department but the process of sending the file to the finance department is yet to start," he said.

Officiating vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau told PTI, "I have heard about the sanction of funds from media reports, but we are yet to get any official communication from the government. Whenever the amount comes, it will help the university to start installing CCTV cameras on the campus."



To a question about a section of SFI students opposing the installation of CCTV cameras in certain areas of the campus, Sau said, "I am ready to sit with them for talks as I don't know why they are opposing the move. I have requested them to send a proposal. I have asked them to clarify their stand."



Sau had earlier said the process for installation of CCTV cameras at certain strategic points of the university will begin "in two-three days."



JU registrar Snehamanju Basu had earlier said the work order for installation of CCTV cameras had been issued by the university.

About seeking ISRO's help to stop illegal activities on the campus through remote sensing, Sau said, "An ISRO team will visit the university in the coming days to discuss the project."



While the SFI-controlled Arts Faculty Students Union has demanded that they be consulted before taking any policy decision on installing CCTV cameras on the campus, the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad and ABVP have asserted that the entire campus be brought under the surveillance of cameras at the earliest.

The 17-year-old fell from the balcony of JU Boys' Main Hostel on August 9 night and died on August 10 morning after being subjected to ragging by seniors and alleged sexual abuse. His death triggered a massive uproar across the country as protest rallies and meetings blocked the thoroughfares near JU for weeks.

