Heatmap

Delhi airport to have full body scanners by May 2024, says BCAS chief

Full body scanners are expected to be installed at the Delhi airport by May 2024, a senior official said on Friday.

Delhi airport

Indira Gandhi International Airport | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 1:07 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Full body scanners are expected to be installed at the Delhi airport by May 2024, a senior official said on Friday.
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Director General Zulfiquar Hasan also said that due to some provisioning issues, the deadline for installing full-body scanners and CTX scanners at certain airports will be extended.
The deadline is to end on December 31.
Once CTX (Computer Tomography X-ray) scanners are in place, passengers will not have to remove their electronic gadgets from baggage during security checks at airports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 1:07 PM IST

