Air India flight undergoes immediate cleaning after mid-air cockroach scare

Despite regular fumigation procedures, Air India acknowledged that 'insects can sometimes enter an aircraft during ground operations'

ANI
Aug 04 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

A San Francisco-Mumbai Air India plane was subjected to an emergency deep cleaning on Monday after cockroaches were spotted in the aircraft mid-flight, prompting the airline to issue an apology and take swift corrective measures.

The incident occurred on flight AI180 from San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata.

According to an official statement issued by Air India, "On flight AI180 from San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata, two passengers were unfortunately bothered by the presence of a few small cockroaches on board. Our cabin crew, therefore, relocated the two passengers to other seats in the same cabin, where they were comfortable thereafter." 

 

The airline confirmed that during the flight's scheduled fuel stop in Kolkata, the aircraft was thoroughly cleaned to tackle the issue. "Our ground crew promptly conducted a deep cleaning process to address the issue. The same aircraft subsequently departed in time for Mumbai," the spokesperson said.

Despite regular fumigation procedures, Air India acknowledged that "insects can sometimes enter an aircraft during ground operations."

In response to the incident, Air India announced a formal inquiry. "Air India will be undertaking a comprehensive investigation to determine the source and the cause of this incident and implement measures to prevent recurrence. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to the passengers." 

The airline has reiterated its commitment to ensuring onboard hygiene and passenger comfort across its fleet.

Meanwhile, Air India's flight AI349, which was scheduled to operate from Singapore to Chennai on Sunday, was cancelled due to a "maintenance task identified prior to departure, which required additional time for rectification", the airline said in a statement.

Making "every possible effort to minimise the inconvenience" caused to the passengers due to this unforeseen disruption, it said.

"Flight AI349 scheduled to operate from Singapore to Chennai on 3 August has been cancelled due to a maintenance task identified prior to departure which required additional time for rectification. Our ground colleagues in Singapore are making every possible effort to minimise the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to this unforeseen disruption," the Air India Spokesperson said in a statement on X. 

The arrangements were made to fly the passengers to Chennai at the earliest, it said.

"Hotel accommodation is being provided, and full refunds on cancellation, or complimentary rescheduling, are also being offered to passengers based on their preference. At Air India, the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain top priority," the statement later added.

The airline also advised passengers to stay updated through Air India's official website and customer care channels.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

