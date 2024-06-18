Business Standard
Patna, Jaipur airports receive hoax bomb threats; security beefed up

In the first incident, Patna airport received a bomb threat by email, following which a thorough search of the facility was conducted and security beefed up

Nothing suspicious was found on the airports. (Representative Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Authorities at the Patna and Jaipur airport received hoax bomb threats on Tuesday.

In the first incident, Patna airport received a bomb threat by email, following which a thorough search of the facility was conducted and security beefed up, officials said. However, the mail turned out to be a hoax, they said.
 
“A bomb threat through email was received at the Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport, besides 41 other airports. The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) Meeting was convened… and it found the threat to be non-specific,” Patna Airport Director Anchal Prakash said.
 
Further follow-up actions are in process, he said. “The email, which was received around 1.10 pm, contained a bomb threat. Security has been bolstered at the airport in the wake of the development,” a senior police officer said. “We are trying to trace the source of the email and the sender,” he added. 

In a similar incident in Jaipur, security agencies on Tuesday jointly conducted a thorough investigation at the airport after it received a bomb threat. Police and CISF searched the premises after the airport management received a bomb threat via email.

"The airport was thoroughly checked but nothing suspicious has been found so far," the police said. The airport authorities received similar threats in April. Earlier in the day, a private college also got a bomb blast threat which turned out to be a hoax.


First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

