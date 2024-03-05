Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM launches development projects worth over Rs 19,500 cr in Odisha

Modi said the BJP-led central government was committed to the development of eastern India, which is filled with natural resources

Modi, PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Photo: X@BJP4India

Press Trust of India Chandikhole (Odisha)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Odisha's Jajpur district.
Modi said the BJP-led central government was committed to the development of eastern India, which is filled with natural resources.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Our government works for the present as well as for the future, with the aim of making a Viksit Bharat' (developed India), he said during a programme here.
The projects that were launched are related to different sectors, including Oil & Gas, Railways, Road, Transport & Highways and Atomic Energy.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Bishweswar Tudu were also present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Odisha to launch over Rs 3,000 cr scheme for public, commodity transport

Odisha govt's nod for 8 investment projects worth over Rs 1,397 crore

Odisha to hold int'l convention of millets, targets record ragi procurement

Odisha should lead way in making roadmap for millets for next decade: CM

Odisha earned Rs 50,000 cr revenue from mining in FY 2021-22: Chief secy

HC revises income limit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for EWS quota students

India deeply troubled by conflict in Gaza, says Amb Kamboj at UN meet

Attack on ED officers: Calcutta HC transfers Sandeshkhali case to CBI

India issues advisory for its nationals in Israel after Kerala man killed

Abhijit Gangopadhyay resigns as Calcutta HC judge to join BJP: Who is he?

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister Odisha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon