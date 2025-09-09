Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Patna Sahib gurdwara gets bomb threat; security tightened, probe underway

Patna Sahib gurdwara gets bomb threat; security tightened, probe underway

SP (Patna East) Parichay Kumar said it was mentioned in the mail that explosives had been planted on the shrine's premises

The shrine, built by Ranjit Singh in the 18th century, is one of the five takhts in Sikhism | Image: patnadivision.bih

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Security was beefed up at the Patna Sahib gurdwara after the shrine received a bomb threat, police said on Tuesday.

The Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, which commemorates the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, received the threat email on Monday evening, they said.

SP (Patna East) Parichay Kumar said it was mentioned in the mail that explosives had been planted on the shrine's premises.

"Security was immediately beefed up on the gurdwara premises, and bomb disposal squad and dog squad were engaged. No suspicious object has been found so far," he told PTI.

"Prima facie, the mail appears to be a hoax. A case has been registered and the Cyber Cell is tracing the origin of the mail," he added.

 

The shrine, built by Ranjit Singh in the 18th century, is one of the five takhts in Sikhism.

Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, was born in Patna in 1666. He spent his early years here before moving to Anandpur Sahib.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Patna Bihar Bomb Threat Calls

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

