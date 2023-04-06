close

Delhi HC dismisses Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

The court also rejected the bail pleas of co-accused in the case -- Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health minister

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 11:46 AM IST
The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of jailed former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The high court, while dismissing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's bail plea, said he is an influential person and may tamper with evidence.

Jain, who was arrested on May 30 last year by the agency, is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma also rejected the bail pleas of co-accused in the case -- Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The detailed order is awaited.

The high court said there was no illegally or infirmity in the trial court's order by which bail pleas were dismissed.

The three accused had challenged the trial court's November 17 last year order.

The high court had reserved the order on the bail pleas on March 21 after hearing arguments of the counsels for the ED and the AAP leader and two others.

Topics : Delhi High Court | Satyendra Jain | money laundering case

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 11:26 AM IST

