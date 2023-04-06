close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Karnataka Minister Munirathna booked for hate speech against Christians

"If they come (for conversion) then kick them out or give complaint at the police station," Munirathna had purportedly said in an interview

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Munirathna

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 11:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Minister Munirathna has been booked by the police for his alleged hate speech against Christians.

A case was registered against the Minister on a complaint by a gazetted officer who charged him with promoting enmity among people.

In an interview to a private news channel on March 31, Munirathna, Horticulture Minister in the Basavaraj Bommai government, had purportedly said, "Christians are converting people in this moment also. Conversion is maximum in the slums. In places where 1,400 people are there, 400 have been converted. If they come (for conversion) then kick them out or give complaint at the police station."

The Rajarajeshwarinagar police booked the BJP MLA from RR Nagar under Section 117 (abetting Commission of offence), 153A (promoting enmity between various groups or religion) of the Indian Penal Code and 125 of People's Representation Act (Promoting enmity between classes in connection with election).

Also Read

SC to hear plea against 'hate speech' event scheduled on Feb 5 in Mumbai

Meta faces new lawsuit, accused of amplifying hate speech in Africa

US Congressman Krishnamoorthi criticises China for aggression against India

Chinese aggression another reason to boost ties with India: US lawmakers

Union Budget to be pro-people, will boost economic growth: Basavaraj Bommai

Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto dies post lung transplant complications

India's coal plant commissioning slowed, but new proposals persist: Survey

Not considering law to regulate AI growth in country: IT Ministry

India logs 5,335 new Covid cases in 24 hours, highest in 195 days

Latest Live: 3 earthquakes of slight intensity in Uttarakhand in 12 hours

Topics : Karnataka polls | hate speech | BJP

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon