close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

People with flu-like symptoms should wear masks, says Saurabh Bharadwaj

Covid cases in Delhi are expected the rise in the coming days as the city is densely populated, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said Monday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj talking to media after filing his nomination from Greater Kailash constituency. Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Covid cases in Delhi are expected the rise in the coming days as the city is densely populated, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said Monday and asked people with flu-like symptoms to wear masks and avoid public places.

The national capital reported 699 COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Sunday.

Three deaths reported on Sunday were due to various diseases and Covid was "incidental". In one case, the primary reason was Covid, Bharadwaj told reporters.

"Any death is unfortunate," the Delhi health minister said, adding the "Delhi government and its health department is on high alert".

Bharadwaj cautioned people that Covid cases are expected to rise in the city in the coming days.

"Delhi is a densely populated city. Cases will rise and many people will exhibit flu-like and influenza-like symptoms such as fever and cough. But they will recover," he said.

Also Read

LG claiming credit for work done by Delhi govt to clean Yamuna: Bharadwaj

Centre rejects Saurabh Kirpal's name for elevation as Delhi HC judge

Atishi education minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj new health minister in Delhi

Delhi Police arrested entire AAP leadership, claims Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi govt watching Covid-19 situation, Kejriwal's review meeting on Friday

Nationwide Covid mock drill underway to take stock of preparedness

Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal's close aide Papalpreet Singh arrested

Pixel smartphone users randomly getting free cash from Google: Report

Maha govt announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for Akola temple incident's kin

Row over video: Dalai Lama apologises for 'hurt his words may have caused'

"People with such symptoms should not venture out in public places. If at all one has to go to such places then one should wear a mask and observe other safety norms so that they don't end up infecting others," the minister said.

Those who are ill or have weak immunity, should not venture out of their homes frequently and should avoid crowded places, Bharadwaj added.

Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital's Medical Director Suresh Kumar said more cases will get reported, but there is no need to panic.

One child who was diagnosed with Covid was admitted to LNJP Hospital. The child was recently discharged, he told PTI.

This new strain is not causing severe disease. It is affecting kids of an age group not vaccinated but hospitalisation has not increased, Kumar said.

Delhi logged 535 fresh Covid cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 23.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department. The city had logged 733 Covid cases -- the highest in over seven months -- on Friday with a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent.

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in the number of fresh Covid infections over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the spurt in Covid cases in the national capital and is "prepared to face any eventuality", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said recently.

Topics : Coronavirus | Delhi | Saurabh Bharadwaj

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon