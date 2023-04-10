close

Pixel smartphone users randomly getting free cash from Google: Report

The Pixel 7a and a new blue variant of the Pixel Buds A-Series are also expected to release alongside the foldable smartphone

IANS San Francisco
Google

Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 3:14 PM IST
Some Pixel phone users are reportedly getting money from Google with a notification saying that they are receiving the money for "dogfooding the Google Pay remittance experience".

Users on the /r/GooglePixel subreddit have reported receiving unexpected payments from Google, ranging from a few dollars to more than $1,000, reports GSMArena.

Some lucky Pixel users have discovered the cash in their Google Pay accounts.

"Dogfooding" refers to the practice of testing a new feature or service before making it available to the general public.

This suggests that Google is inadvertently sending cash to random users for "testing" Google Pay features rather than paying the employees who tested them, the report said.

However, the tech giant informed the affected users that they would attempt to reverse the payment, but that if they were unable to do so, the money would be theirs to keep.

Meanwhile, Google will reportedly launch its upcoming 'Pixel Fold' and 'Pixel 7a' smartphones in June this year.

According to the leaked retail listings viewed by 9to5Google, the Pixel Fold is all set to launch in mid-June of this year.

The Pixel 7a and a new blue variant of the Pixel Buds A-Series are also expected to release alongside the foldable smartphone.

The retail listings also revealed that the Pixel Fold will be available in two colours -- "Carbon" (a shade of black or grey) and "Porcelain" (white).

--IANS

shs/khz/

Topics : Google | Google Pixel | smartphones

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

